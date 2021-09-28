Politics Scandal: The flag of the so-called KLA at the Serbian Embassy PHOTO At the building of the Serbian Embassy in Finland, unknown perpetrators pointed out the flag of the terrorist KLA last night, which was removed this morning. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | 16:09 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo spoljnih poslova Srbije

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, this morning, Ambassador Sasa Obradovic removed the flag from the car entrance to the embassy yard and informed the Helsinki police about the incident, which went to the scene and carried out an investigation.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia strongly condemned this provocative and vandal act and expects the perpetrators to be found.