Politics 0

New message from Brussels: Urgent PHOTO

Rapporteurs and heads of delegations of the European Parliament called on both sides to urgently find a peaceful and sustainable solution for Kosovo.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj
EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj

They call on the EU and its partners to continue working to de-escalate the crisis, and on the leaders of Belgrade and Pristina to use the EU-mediated dialogue platform to resolve all outstanding issues, including those related to freedom of movement.

"We reiterate that the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is a precondition for the accession of both EU countries, and essential for ensuring stability and prosperity in the wider region. We call on both sides to actively and constructively re-engage in dialogue with the EU Special Representative reaching a comprehensive, sustainable and legally binding agreement", the statement concludes.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Serbian flag removed VIDEO

Members of the fire brigade, in the presence of Kosovo Police, removed the Serbian flag from the MTS repeater in Vrbovac near Vitina at around 9 am this morning

Politics Tuesday, September 28, 2021 11:23 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/vaximilian

Serbian Defense Minister: The army is ready

Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said today that the army had raised the level of combat readiness on the orders of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Politics Tuesday, September 28, 2021 10:45 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Ministarstvo odbrane/DARIMIR BANDA

Vucic canceled the meetings

Aleksandar Vučić canceled today's meetings with the ambassadors, it was announced from the Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia

Politics Tuesday, September 28, 2021 08:55 Comments: 2
Foto: Profimedia

We won't allow it PHOTO

We're committed to preserving peace and respecting Brussels Agreement but we won't allow the humiliation of either Serbia or its citizens, Aleksandar Vučić said

Politics Monday, September 27, 2021 14:55 Comments: 1
Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav
page 1 of 28 go to page