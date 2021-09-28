Politics New message from Brussels: Urgent PHOTO Rapporteurs and heads of delegations of the European Parliament called on both sides to urgently find a peaceful and sustainable solution for Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | 11:18 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj

They call on the EU and its partners to continue working to de-escalate the crisis, and on the leaders of Belgrade and Pristina to use the EU-mediated dialogue platform to resolve all outstanding issues, including those related to freedom of movement.



"We reiterate that the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is a precondition for the accession of both EU countries, and essential for ensuring stability and prosperity in the wider region. We call on both sides to actively and constructively re-engage in dialogue with the EU Special Representative reaching a comprehensive, sustainable and legally binding agreement", the statement concludes.