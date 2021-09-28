Politics 0

Vucic canceled the meetings

Aleksandar Vučić canceled today's meetings with the ambassadors, it was announced from the Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

It should be reminded that Vučić was supposed to meet today with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, and then with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Chen Bo.

The announcement of the Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia did not specify the reason for the cancellation of the meetings, but it was added that the media would be informed about the new dates later.

Read
