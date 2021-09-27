Politics Vučić sent a clear message: Our hands are tied - we have to fight VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, posted a video on Instagram about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and sent a strong message to all citizens. Source: B92 Monday, September 27, 2021 | 20:18 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"It is important that all people understand how difficult the situation is, how tied our hands are in Kosovo and Metohija."



He said that we must fight for our people, because if we do not fight, then we will never be able to achieve anything.



"For everything we have, for the progress we have made, we have made it because we have fought, because we have shown that we have enough strength, enough energy, knowledge, faith in ourselves. It is terribly important for us to show restraint at all times, to strive for compromise, but to show determination and to fight for our country, the people, and all the citizens who live in this country".



"I want to thank people in these difficult days for their support, sincere thanks to our people in Jarinje and Brnjak, Serbia is with you," Vucic pointed out.