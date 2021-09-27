Politics KFOR arrived in Jarinje; Serbian army nearby The protest of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija due to Pristina's decision to replace the license plates, entered its second week. Source: B92 Monday, September 27, 2021 | 13:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ DJORDJE SAVIC

There are no indications of an imminent solution on the ground. Members of the special unit of the Kosovo Police are not withdrawing. Due to their presence, Serbs are not withdrawing either.