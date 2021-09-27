KFOR arrived in Jarinje; Serbian army nearby
The protest of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija due to Pristina's decision to replace the license plates, entered its second week.Source: B92
There are no indications of an imminent solution on the ground. Members of the special unit of the Kosovo Police are not withdrawing. Due to their presence, Serbs are not withdrawing either.
Unités de l'armée serbe à proximité immédiate du passage administratif Jarinje. pic.twitter.com/OncH6u8sD4— AttilaXT (@attilaXT) September 27, 2021