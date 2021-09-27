Politics 0

KFOR arrived in Jarinje; Serbian army nearby

The protest of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija due to Pristina's decision to replace the license plates, entered its second week.

Source: B92
Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ DJORDJE SAVIC
Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ DJORDJE SAVIC

There are no indications of an imminent solution on the ground. Members of the special unit of the Kosovo Police are not withdrawing. Due to their presence, Serbs are not withdrawing either.

Politics

We won't allow it PHOTO

We're committed to preserving peace and respecting Brussels Agreement but we won't allow the humiliation of either Serbia or its citizens, Aleksandar Vučić said

Politics Monday, September 27, 2021 14:55
Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

No one is retreating

Politics Monday, September 27, 2021 07:55
Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu
