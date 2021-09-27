Politics Quint Ambassadors with Vucic again; Do they carry a new proposal? President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet with the ambassadors of the Quint countries, offering him a proposal for resolving the tensions in Kosovo. Source: B92 Monday, September 27, 2021 | 11:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

These are the ambassadors of the United States of America, Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany, as well as the head of the Delegation of the European Union



As the Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced, the meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in the building of the Presidency on Andrićev venac. A press release will be sent to the media after the meeting.



It should be reminded that after the Serbs blocked the administrative crossings of Jarinje and Brnjak, dissatisfied that Pristina sent special ROSU units to those crossings due to the abolition of Serbian license plates, Quint's ambassadors offered the President of Serbia a proposal for resolving the situation.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday he had turned down a Quint proposal for a compromise solution to the present situation in northern Kosovo and Metohija because he had had enough of blackmailing and a “fait accompli policy.”