Brnabic to address UN General Debate of world leaders

Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, will address the UN General Debate of world leaders today in New York, within the 76th session of the UN General Assembly

Source: Tanjug
FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/ nr
It is planned that Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić deliver a speech at around 5.30 p.m. local time.

Prime Minister of Serbia and Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikola Selaković, will previously meet with the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

Brnabic will hold other meetings with foreign officials. During the day, Minister Selaković will have meetings with the foreign ministers of eight countries. General Debate at the UN headquarters lasts until September 27th.

