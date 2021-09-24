Politics Brnabic to address UN General Debate of world leaders Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, will address the UN General Debate of world leaders today in New York, within the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Source: Tanjug Friday, September 24, 2021 | 08:53 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/ nr

It is planned that Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić deliver a speech at around 5.30 p.m. local time.



Prime Minister of Serbia and Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikola Selaković, will previously meet with the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.



Brnabic will hold other meetings with foreign officials. During the day, Minister Selaković will have meetings with the foreign ministers of eight countries. General Debate at the UN headquarters lasts until September 27th.