"Rightly. For ten years, Kosovo citizens removed license plates upon entering Serbia"

Bujanovac Mayor Nagip Arifi believes that Pristina government's decision on reciprocity when it comes to license plates is correct.

Source: Kosovo online
Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu
Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

"The decision of the Government of the Republic of Kosovo to establish reciprocity when it comes to license plates is a fair decision, despite the fact that it can slow down the circulation of our citizens when changing license plates," Arifi said, Reporters reports.

"However, this decision was encouraged by the Government of Serbia, which did not implement the Brussels Agreement on Free Movement and Movement of Citizens of the Two Countries," he added.

Arifi points out that the citizens of Kosovo paid and removed the plates when entering Serbia for ten years. "We have constantly asked for reciprocity, and the latest decision of the Kosovo government refers to the application of reciprocity," he told Index online.

The mayor of Bujanovac expects that reciprocity will be applied in other areas as well, such as the recognition of diplomas.

