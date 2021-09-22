Politics Vučić: "Independent Kosovo is in their interest, forcing Serbia to participate in it" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public from Hungary and commented on the events of the previous days. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 17:22 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

He also said that Pristina should return everything to the state of affairs prior to September 20, and that only after that we can talk.



"Because you understand what he is talking about? He is talking about people who are not so familiar with the facts and sells fog. I have seen all kinds of fog sellers and matchmakers in my life and that is why I recognize them as soon as I see them. He says he will withdraw measures when Serbia recognizes independent Kosovo," Vučić pointed out in a statement to the media in Budapest.



At the suggestion of the EU to hold a meeting between Vučić and Kurti in Brussels and try to resolve the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, Vučić said that they could organize whatever they wanted, and that he would not accept anything.



"Go back to what it was prior to September 20, and then we can talk about everything," he pointed out. He also said that he was astonished by the fact that there are media in Serbia that say that Serbia has taken some measures, and Serbia has not taken any unilateral measures. He reminded what kind of campaign was conducted against Serbia in connection with the train with icons and monasteries, which was stopped near Raska. He also asked what action Serbia carried out in Cetinje, what it had to do with the barricades.



"All of them are bothered by a strong Serbia. Because you think that it is possible to have 120 texts in one day in Croatia about me, without saying a single word, we have not done anything," he explained.



Vučić said that they did not attack Serbia in 2006 or 2008, when they "loved" us because we were weak and fragile, the economy was collapsing and Serbia was disappearing.



These, he says, are the reasons for all the lies coming from Pristina. "The relationship is different and that is why we are talking. If we recognized you, there would be no reason to talk to you, and that is something they know in Europe," he explained.



Asked whether there would be a meeting on the sidelines of the gathering in Budapest, due to the current situation, Vučić said that during his stay in the Hungarian capital he would have bilateral meetings with almost everyone, but that in those meetings he always repeats only what they already know.



"I will have a meeting with Orban, Jansa, Babis, I believe I will also meet with the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki. I also believe that the President of Poland, after I do not know how many decades, will come to Serbia by the end of the year, which would be a great thing for us. We will only say what they already know at these meetings," Vucic said.



As he said, he does not introduce his interlocutors to anything new, but the thing is that they have their own interests, and the interest of the strongest European countries is an independent Kosovo, and to force Serbia to participate in what we do not want.



"They themselves know how hypocritical they are when they talk about double guilt... What did we do? Did we enter Kacanik or Djakovica with special forces?" Vucic asked.



As he says, there is no end to the deceptions. "We have fulfilled our obligations, and Pristina is not, that is the most important thing. Saint Peter can call me, I will not change my mind, the only solution is to withdraw ROSU units, otherwise I will not talk about it at all," said Vucic.



Asked about the statements from Albania, the president of the assembly of that country, so that the so-called Kosovo and Albania were supposed to stick together and in order for Serbia's crimes to become known around the world, Vucic said that there were "very strange, irresponsible people" in Pristina.



"When we talk about crimes, imagine that your father or brother was killed. They reveal to you that they are there and you will not deliver their bones until Veljko Odalović is replaced", Vučić stated.



Today, President Vučić, together with Milorad Dodik, visited the Church of St. George in Budapest, and he shared his gratitude to Bishop Lukijan at the reception with his followers on his Instagram profile.

"No need to explain what everyone knows..."

Vučić also said that he could see from the statement of the representative of the European Parliament, Vladimir Bilčik, that one part of the opposition in the election conditions was only looking for an excuse not to go to the polls.



When asked to comment on Bilcik's statement that there will be no new document on election conditions, as well as whether he would participate in the elections if he was the opposition in Serbia, which "confirmed that there was no agreement with the authorities", Vucic answered that he did not want to explain something, he says, everyone knows.



"Well, their ideologue said that it was never a reason for them to boycott. The reason for the boycott was only their weakness, not bad conditions," said Vucic. He added that part of the opposition has television "as much as you want", it has its own newspapers... Earlier today, Bilcik, commenting on the working document on the election conditions in Serbia, said that a "solid document" had been made and stressed that his interlocutors in Serbia had been made clear that MEPs would not return to discuss another document.



When asked by N1 whether he would have participated in the elections if he is member of the opposition in Serbia, Bilčik answered in the affirmative.



On the accusations that the working document on the election conditions in Serbia Bilcik said that he refuses getting involved in the local political confrontations.