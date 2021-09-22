Politics KFOR closely monitors the situation in Jarinje; ROSU heavily armed, Serbs gathering For the third day in a row, ROSU units are deployed at Jarinje and Brnjak crossings. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 12:09 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Namely, Pristina's interim authorities decided to implement reciprocal measures and demand the change of license plates from Serbia, as Kosovo’s drivers had to do when crossing the border, replacing them with temporary Kosovo ones. This increased tensions in the north and caused concern among the locals.



Monday event represents the sixth intrusion in the Kosovo north, with armoured vehicles, long rifles and the mistreatment of the local population without prior notice to the mayors of four municipalities with a Serb majority.“



The situation is currently calm but tense.



President Aleksandar Vucic addressed the public after the National Security Council meeting on Tuesday.



The Council demanded an EU urgent response to whether the Brussels Agreement was still in force and when the Community of Serb Municipalities (CSMs) would be formed.



Vucic said that he rejected the European Union proposal as to how to reach a compromise. That suggestion, according to him, meant Kosovo should give up 70 percent of what it intended to do at the administrative line, but introduce 20 to 30 percent of new restrictions.



„I rejected that because I’m fed up with the fait accompli policy. You cannot talk to Serbia in that way,“ Vucic concluded.

Kurti called on Serbs to remove vehicles

Prime Minister of the lnterim Institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, called on the mayors in the north of Kosovo and Metohija to remove the vehicles that block the roads.