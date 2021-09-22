Politics "We will not allow ethnic cleansing of Serbs; the EU should declare itself" President of the Serbian Assembly, Ivica Dačić, stated that Serbia will not allow ethnic cleansing of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija to take place. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 08:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Speaking about the tension at the administrative crossings of Jarinje and Brnjak, Dacic said that the real question is whether the European Union thinks that the Brussels Agreement from 2013 is in effect or not. He adds that all this seems to him like a test of Pristina to see how everyone will react to the "brutal violation of all the arrangements of the Brussels Agreement."



"They want to see how they will react to the use of force and whether it will pass. I am sure that there are many more possible actions and incidents in their heads that they can do. President Aleksandar Vučić was clear - the obligation of KFOR, NATO, which is the backbone of KFOR, is to guarantee security in accordance with Resolution 1244. We publicly warn them that Serbia will not allow the ethnic cleansing of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija to be repeated, as Croatia has done in the Republika Srpska Krajina. This is provoking, not regional, but new world crises", said Dačić for TV Tanjug.



He also said that the problem of license plates should have been solved in dialogue, and not by using force.



"The central issue here, and I think that Pristina will not give up such actions on its own, will the international community deal with this issue or turn its head, and someone encourage it to take such actions? To be clear: I am against interrupting any dialogue. Serbia must not do that, but Serbia must ask the EU to say whether it supports the Brussels agreement," Dacic said.



He says that it is incomprehensible to him that so many years after the signing of the Brussels Agreement, only Serbia respects the agreement.



"It is incomprehensible that only Serbia was a constructive factor, and that the other side refused to apply the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities. The EU neither hears nor announces itself. They call for world peace. They constantly warn the two sides, I guess you should warn or sanction the party that violates the Brussels agreement. The EU is the guarantor of the agreement, but what is their credibility if they cannot stand behind the agreement?", said Dacic.



He estimates that the implementation of the Brussels Agreement has been avoided for a long time. "It is a matter of long-term avoidance of the implementation of the Brussels Agreement, which they signed. The guarantor of that agreement was Catherine Ashton. We should remember the decision to form the Kosovo Army, which is contrary to Resolution 1244. Today, the Kosovo authorities invaded northern Kosovo and Metohija without any announcement. It is a direct violation of all agreements, not to mention taxes, which have caused great damage. The real question is whether the EU thinks that the Brussels agreement is in effect or not," said Dacic.



He also stated that if the Brussels agreement is valid, then it is unacceptable that every statement from Brussels contains a general wording where "both sides are called to calm the tensions."



"That refusal to say who is violating the Brussels agreement leads to Pristina not even implementing it. They often underestimated the role of the United Nations in Pristina. They constantly wanted to express their so-called statehood by giving their license plates, threatening that Serbian personal documents would not be valid, and the like", President of the Serbian Assembly noted.