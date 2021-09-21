Politics "It could get dangerous on Kosovo and Metohija" Balkan expert and British journalist Tim Juda believes that the situation in Kosovo and Metohija could become serious. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | 16:33 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ Aleksandar Niciforovic/ bg

Namely, the situation became tense as self-proclaimed Kosovo introduced reciprocity with Serbia regarding license plates.



Juda wrote on Twitter that Serbian military reportedly driving around close to Kosovo border and Kosovo police deploying to the north.



"All after Kosovo government imposes same rules on Serbian licensed vehicles as Serbia imposes on those from Kosovo. Vucic - Kurti arm wrestling but could get dangerous…", Juda wrote.