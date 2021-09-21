Politics High tensions in Kosovo and Metohija, snipers deployed; An emergency session pending Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija were disturbed by the events at the Jarinje and Brnjak crossings, as the Pristina authorities sent armed units ROSU there. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 | 07:57 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

On Monday morning, with armored vehicles deployed at the crossing points Jarinje and Brnjak, they removed Serbian license plates from vehicles, i.e. they were given temporary Kosovo ones, which cost five euros and are valid for two months.



At the Jarinje, Brnjak and Merdare crossings, the implementation of government measures in Pristina for cars with Serbian license plates entering Kosovo began on Monday morning. Pristina's decision to introduce reciprocate measures caused dissatisfaction among Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, and some of them spent the night at the crossings. According to the media, representatives of the Serbian List were with them.

Those who undermine peace cannot lecture us

The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, told the head of the cabinet of Vjosa Osmani, Blerim Vela, that "Belgrade can’t be taught about the dialogue by those who go against barehanded people with long firearms and armored vehicles".



"Those who undermine peace cannot lecture us. It seems that somebody was bothered by the unified response of Serbian people and worried by resoluteness of Aleksandar Vucic", Petković wrote on Twitter.