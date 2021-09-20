Politics Tensions in Kosovo and Metohija have heated up; "I will inform the public soon" PHOTO Meeting between President Vučić, and Special Representative of the European Union for Dialogue between Belgrade and Priština, Miroslav Lajčák, has just ended. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 20, 2021 | 15:37 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

The conversation held on Andrićev venac lasted one hour, and a press release is expected soon. Lajčák is on a two-day official visit to Belgrade.



As previously announced, the topic of the meeting should have been the current situation regarding the implementation of the agreements reached in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and the progress in negotiations on an agreement on comprehensive normalization of relations, but it is clear that events in northern Kosovo determined the course of talks.



As EU spokesman Peter Stano told Tanjug today, Miroslav Lajčák spoke with political leaders in Kosovo about the current situation in the last hours.



As planned, Lajčák will meet with representatives of the international community in Belgrade, as well as with representatives of the business community and civil society.



It should be reminded that, due to the events in the north of Kosovo, Vučić scheduled a session of the National Security Council.



As of this morning, Pristina has sent special units armed with long barrels at the crossings in the north of the province.



There, they started enforcing the rule on replacing Serbian license plates with Kosovo ones.