Politics A clear EU message to Belgrade and Pristina: Immediately stop with tensions EU spokesman Peter Stano called on Belgrade and Pristina to immediately lower tensions and refrain from unilateral moves. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 20, 2021 | 13:05

He adds that the EU Special Representative, Miroslav Lajčák, is currently in Belgrade, where he will meet with President Vucic at 2 pm, and that Lajčák spoke with political leaders in Kosovo about the situation at the last hour.



Answering Tanjug's question about the situation at the administrative crossings between northern Kosovo and Central Serbia, Stano said that freedom of movement is one of the foundations of the EU and that Belgrade and Pristina are expected to promote that freedom in the region.



We call on both sides to refrain from unilateral actions and to lower tensions immediately.



We also call on both sides to address all issues through dialogue in Brussels and to use it as a platform to resolve all open issues they have with each other, including freedom of movement and the issue of license plates”, says Stano.



"The EU expects Kosovo and Serbia to build an atmosphere conducive to reconciliation, regional co-operation and the well-being of its citizens. This is key to reaching a comprehensive legally binding agreement, which we are mediating and which will enable the final normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo", Stano concluded.



When asked by Tanjug why the EU always uses the wording "both sides" when it calls for abstention from unilateral actions, when it is obvious who is carrying out such actions, the EU spokesman said that every tension arose as "an action or reaction to something".



"Throughout the history of dialogue and relations between Belgrade and Pristina, we have seen mutual accusations. That is why we emphasize that all open issues are resolved through a dialogue mediated by the EU, and that applies to both sides. That's one way forward. Otherwise, there'll be a constant confrontation, and we do not want that in our immediate neighborhood", concludes Stano.