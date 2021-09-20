Politics Vučić convened an emergency session of the Security Council President of Serbia, Alesandar Vučić, scheduled an emergency session of the National Security Council for Tuesday at 10 am. Source: Novosti Monday, September 20, 2021 | 10:30 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Andrej Cukic

The main topic of the session will be the events in Kosovo and Metohija, "Novosti" has learned.



As it is stated, the analysis of the latest attacks on Serbs in our southern province will be on the table, as well as the latest decision to remove license plates from Serbian cars by which the government of Albin Kurti brought Kosovo and Metohija to the brink of new conflicts.



Also, the obstruction of Pristina to implement the Brussels and the agreement from 2011 will be discussed, i.e. the implementation of these acts only in the part that suits the Albanians. According to unofficial information, it is expected that the withdrawal of Belgrade and all previous agreements will be considered, because the Pristina side has practically not fulfilled any provision or obligation.



"Novosti" claims that the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army, Milan Mojsilović, as well as the heads of all special units of our armed forces were invited to tomorrow's session. As a reminder, ROSU units, armed and with armored vehicles, came to the administrative crossings of Jarinje and Brnjak. Igor Simić from the Serbian List stated for TV Prva that Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija are angry because of Pristina's move to send ROSU units to the administrative crossings of Jarinje and Brnjak. Meanwhile, a document was released that caused tensions in the southern province.



According to media reports, a document signed by the Minister of the Interior of the Provisional Institutions in Pristina, Xhelal Sveçla, on the basis of when special ROSU units were deployed at administrative crossings to confiscate license plates with Serbian plates, states that everyone with Serbian plates is obliged to replace them with trial Kosovo plates.

