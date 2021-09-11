Politics What's behind the "environmental protest"? Opposition members present PHOTO / VIDEO The environmental protest started today at 2 pm on Nikola Pasic Square. Source: 24sedam Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 18:35 Tweet Share Foto: 24sedam

The protest aims to draw attention to water shortages, deforestation, the opening of mines and quarries, and the construction of mini hydropower plants.

Foto: 24sedam

Foto: 24sedam

Among several hundred people, there are also Bosko Obradovic, Zoran Alimpic, cartoonist Predrag Koraksic Koraks, Djordje Vukadinovic, Milan Verouovic and Petar Djuric, leader of the organization "Dad, this is for you", 24seven reports.

Foto: 24sedam

Although at first it seemed that it was a protest of citizens, however, as 24seven states, the representatives of non-parliamentary parties, under the pretext of environmental protection, tried once again to manipulate the citizens and draw attention to themselves.



But patriotism is not when you play an ecologist, but when you throw garbage in the trash.

Foto: 24sedam

Due to the protest, traffic from Nikola Pašić Square all the way to Branko's Bridge was blocked, where a protest walk will be held.



During that time, the Minister of Environmental Protection, Irena Vujović, attended with the President of the Municipality of Vrbas, Predrag Rojević, the beginning of the works on the removal of the landfill in the village of Kucura.



"We are continuing with a large cleaning action throughout Serbia, and as we announced, we will clean 500 illegal landfills in 43 local governments. And that is why we can now see beautiful nature on one side, and a landfill on the other, where communal and construction and animal waste is situated. It is extremely important for us that the landfills are cleaned once and remain cleaned, and that is why we will strengthen control", said Minister Vujović.



As you can see, the problem has not been ignored or pushed under the carpet, by increasing the number of vehicles, while the problem of air pollution is being worked on.

Foto: 24sedam

On the other hand, the opposition uses every opportunity to manipulate the people, 24seven reports.



We have been feeling the consequences of global warming for the last 50 years, and a handful of failed politicians have done nothing about this problem while they were in power, it is stated on 24seven. The only thing they managed to do was close the factories and lay off people.



Some of the actors, such as Ivan Jevtović, Svetlana Ceca Bojković and Anita Mančić, were also photographed at the protest.

Foto: 24sedam

The leaflets with the slogan "Tyranny stops, freedom begins here", which announces the next protest on September 18, were also distributed at the protest.