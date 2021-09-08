Politics "The easiest mantra for the West is to say - Vucic is like Milosevic" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public from the Palace of Serbia and announced an important visit of Angela Merkel. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 19:45 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

"On September 13, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is coming. I have the honor to host her," Vucic said.



Vučić thanked Merkel for showing respect to Serbia and for coming to our country.

"We will never forget what she did for us in 2015 when Croatia imposed sanctions on Serbia. I want to remind you that Merkel represents a country that is convincingly our biggest trade partner. That country is becoming the most important investor in our country," Vucic said.



We have increased the trade exchange with Germany two and a half times in just ten years. "We will do our best to show gratitude but also respect for the woman who was not only at the head of Germany for 16 years, but also informally at the head of Europe, and who also helped the development of Serbia," he said.



"I will have a conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after that Ursula von Der Leyen...", said Vučić. "I will have talks with Dodik on Sunday, before the Day of Serbian Union, Freedom and National Flag. September will be full of important events for Serbia," he said.



According to him, “peace is of crucial importance for Serbia”. “Everything we managed to build and changed was because we maintained stability,” he added.

About talks with Pristina

"It is good that little progress has been made on the issue of the missing. But there has been no other kind of progress. That was not because, I will try to be gentle, the Albanian side does not want any talks. I do not know why they are doing that," Vucic said.



"We will do everything we can to introduce a part of Albanians into the system of the Republic of Serbia, but we will ask them to know well which country they belong to and that there is no bargaining about that," he said.

About the events in Montenegro

"Although I received an invitation to the enthronement, I did not go. In my congratulations, I said that I did not want to interfere in their state affairs. The attacks started from Croatia and of course from Montenegro where I am always the number one topic,” Vucic said.



"They say that I ordered who will fly the helicopters, that we are changing the opinion of the members of the Montenegrin government. I want to inform you that I did not talk to either Krivokapic or Abazovic," Vucic explained.



"I read that some foreigners accused me of wanting to create a Greater Serbia through the SPC and of a partnership with Milo Djukanovic... Several conclusions can be drawn, and I will ask a few questions: This is a well-organized campaign, always similar, this time only stronger and better orchestrated because some people they do not know how to put up with their political defeat and they do not know how to react like statesmen and they behave in a way that does not befit their position or role in their societies", said Vučić.



"For let's say MEP Viola von Cramon, I was thinking whether to answer in an insulting way and I decided not to do that. So, I'll ask her to tell me when I had any partnership with Milo Djukanovic. I hope your partners in Pristina will inform you, since she is known as the biggest lobbyist for the independence of Kosovo and as a friend of Zelenovic, and political movement "Don’t Let Belgrade D(r)own", so I'll let them help her," Vucic said.



Vučić stated that he expected her to apologize to him.



Vucic said that there have been attempts to turn the region against Serbia, adding that “certain powers are helping prevent Serbia from standing out”. “The danger for us is that different powers will try to reduce Serbia’s power and help others suppress it,” he said. According to him, “peace is of crucial importance for Serbia”.



"There is an urgent need of those who cannot follow Serbia's growth to stop it in any way. It is important that people in our country be aware of that, so it is necessary to fight for Serbia, with full understanding of the circumstances in our region," he told the citizens.

"I hope Montenegro will overcome divisions"

He said that Serbia is not interested in destroying the independence of any country in the region and denied any interference in Montenegrin internal affairs. There will be no military conflicts because Serbia today is much stronger and that possibility won’t cross anyone’s mind, he said.



"We do not want to attack anyone's independence, we are not interested in anything, we have a lot of work to do," said Vucic.



"We ask everyone else not to try to suppress the influence of our country by pressure, not to expect that we will not be able to defend ourselves. Do not humiliate Serbia and the Serbian people as you have used to," President of Serbia said.



"As for Montenegro, I would like to once again congratulate Metropolitan Joanikije on his enthronement. I hope that our friendly and fraternal Montenegro will succeed in overcoming the divisions that exist in every country. I believe we can cooperate, there is much room for our economic cooperation", he said. President of Serbia said that he did not expect excessive support from countries in the region, because, as he says, why would a strong and successful Serbia suit them.



"We have partners, we have interests, but we do not expect love... Do not expect that someone who was much ahead of us, and now looks at our backs, will be satisfied", said Vučić.



"The easiest mantra for the West is to say that Vucic is like Milosevic... These attacks are always ordered. You can see how the service of one country works. You can see exactly who the target and the topic are. The same texts come out in one day. It shows their impotence", Vucic said.

About the presidential election

"The first round of the presidential elections is far away. I am looking forward to opposition's success, which they are already talking about. Let's wait and see what the people will say. What I can promise is that we will oppose them," he said.



"They have not been in power for nine years and now they have a great chance to win... I congratulate them in advance on all the victories. Maybe they will win in the first round, they don't need the second round" he said.

About lobbying for the recognition of the so-called Kosovo

When asked whether Serbia will continue to lobby on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, Vučić said that when Serbia asks for support, then it will get it and it will be known.



"When you hear that we appealed to some country, that country will respond, unlike their call to India, which will be left without response," Vucic said.