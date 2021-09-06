Politics Vučić shaken by ambassador's death: "Serbia has lost an exceptional friend" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said today that he was shocked by the news of the death of the German Ambassador to China, Jan Hecker. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 6, 2021 | 13:15 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

"It is with great sadness that I received the news of the death of Jan Hecker, German ambassador to PR China. His skill set and understanding of the region marked the relations between our two countries", Vucic posted on Twitter.



German Ambassador to China Jan Hecker died two weeks after taking office, the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today. Hecker, 54, who was previously an adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, took office at the embassy in the Chinese capital on August 24.



The cause of his death has not been announced.