Politics Vučić: Serbia aspires to EU, but it will not spoil relations with Russia and China President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, pointed out, in an interview with the Austrian state television ORF, that Serbia wants to become EU member. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 6, 2021 | 09:09

He added that Serbia would not spoil relations with Russia and China because of that. Asked about Serbia's European path, Vučić said that he knew that not everything depended on us.



"At the recent meeting of foreign ministers, it was stated that Serbia has made progress on the issue of the rule of law. It is important for us to be sincerely on the European path," he said.



ORF pointed out that environmental protests are being held in Serbia, that some citizens oppose Rio Tinto and that the landfill in Vinča was on fire, and the President of Serbia pointed out that within the "2025 Program" there are a number of projects in this area.



He stated that more than 120 municipalities will be connected to the sewage system. "It may be unthinkable for Austria, but even one third of Belgrade does not have sewerage. We will install wastewater treatment plants in all cities, and we will remove asbestos pipes in the water supply system. We will do all that, but I will not participate in the deindustrialization of Serbia," he said.



When it comes to vaccination, ORF states that Serbia was the first in terms of vaccine availability, but that it has been facing opposition to vaccination for months.



"It is obviously a universal problem, not just a problem of one country. Why this is so, I do not understand. But conspiracy theories and negative messages are obviously better than positive ones. Social networks are the main cause for that, along with the fact that people perceive their freedoms in having the right to behave frivolously", concluded the President of Serbia.