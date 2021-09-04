Politics Vučić awarded Austrian Chancellor with high state decoration Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is visiting Serbia. Source: Tanjug Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 12:57 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ bg

President of Serbia presented to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz the Order of the Republic of Serbia on the ribbon, for merits in improving relations with Serbia and the entire region of the Western Balkans.



"Dear friend, today I have the exceptional honor and special pleasure to present you, as a certified friend, with the highest state decoration, for strengthening and enhancing cooperation between Serbia and the Republic of Austria," said Vučić.



"From the very beginning of your mandate, you left an impression on me, even prior to being appointed Chancellor," said the President of Serbia to Sebastian Kurz.



"Serbia is grateful that the process of European integration has accelerated, and in that sense, I am convinced that we will always have the support of Austria, led by you. It is especially important for us when in the conditions in which we face difficulties and problems, from the coronavirus to migrant crises, we can always count on our friend Austria, and you, dear Chancellor", Serbian President added and pointed out that Kurz proved to be the most talented politician, which he showed in the politics and economy of his country, as well as in relations with Serbia.



According to him, it is a great honor for Serbia that the Order was awarded to the Chancellor of Austria, adding that he hopes for even better and more successful cooperation between Austria and Serbia.



Also, the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addressed the public and thanked them for everything that our country has done for Austria, and praised the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that Serbia is carrying out.



"We are very happy to have people in Austria who have roots in the Western Balkans, and who have contributed to our society. I want to thank you, President, but also the entire Government, for everything, because we are the biggest economic partners. We are one of the biggest investors here in Serbia, and especially because of that we are happy with the economic development in this country, so I congratulate everyone, because the economic growth of seven percent is very impressive, if we look at last year", said Kurz, adding that Serbia's support for Austria is important when it comes to the migration issue.



"Serbia has contributed to the fight against illegal migration," Kurz pointed out, emphasizing that people leaving Afghanistan should be taken care of in neighboring countries.



President of Serbia also commented on the situation in Afghanistan, saying that "Serbia will not be a parking lot for refugees."



"We will agree on how we will react. We are ready to coordinate all moves. Our duty is to show solidarity towards people, and especially towards women", the president was clear.



In the end, the President of Serbia once again congratulated the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on this decoration and told him that from today, "Serbia is his second home".

Just to reiterate, President of Serbia warmly welcomed his high guest in front of the building on Andrićev venac. Vučić and Kurz will first talk in private, and after that a meeting of the delegations of the two countries will be held.



The Austrian Chancellor, by the way, is one of the main advocates of the enlargement of the European Union to the Western Balkans and strongly supports the European integration of Serbia. On the eve of his arrival in Belgrade, he told Tanjug that Austria considers Serbia an important partner and anchor of stability in the Western Balkans.



"Apart from excellent bilateral relations and European enlargement, we will also discuss the joint fight against illegal migration. Serbia can rely on our full support on the road to the EU."



"The European Union is complete only when all the countries of the Western Balkans join it," Kurz said.



In addition to the significant political support that Vienna provides to Belgrade, Austria is also an important economic partner and the second largest foreign investor in Serbia, with about 400 companies operating in our country. Last year's foreign trade was around 1.25 billion euros.



Also, an important link in the relations between Serbia and Austria is the numerous Serbian diaspora, which according to official data has more than 120.000 Serbian citizens living and working in Austria, but according to estimates, the number of people from Serbia is around 300.000.