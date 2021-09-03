Politics Petkovic banned from entering Kosovo and Metohija: "It is clear" Provisional authorities in Pristina again banned the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, from visiting Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Kosovo online Friday, September 3, 2021 | 11:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ bg

The Office for Kosovo and Metohija estimates that this is a flagrant violation of the agreement on freedom of movement and the agreement on visits of state officials.



Namely, the Office for Kosovo and Metohija states in a statement that this ban and illegal behavior of Pristina will certainly be the topic of the upcoming talks in Brussels, especially having in mind that the visit was announced properly and on time in accordance with the agreement.



Today and on Saturday, Petković was supposed to stay in Kosovo and Metohija and visit several economic entities where the state of Serbia provided new jobs, as well as to visit several socially endangered families and hand over help, but he was prevented from doing so from Priština.



"It is more than clear that Pristina started the election campaign even before the official deadline, which, as a rule, always breaks over the backs of the Serbian people. This is Pristina's third ban on the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija and the main Serbian negotiator in the technical dialogue, and it comes ahead of the resumption of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina next week in Brussels, which additionally shows Pristina's unwillingness to normalize relations with Belgrade".



Previously, Petković was prevented from delivering aid to flooded households early in 2021, along with visiting the injured boy Luka Dimitrijević from Gračanica.



"The 'explanation' of the interim institutions that the reason for banning the visit is laying the foundation stone for the new building of the University of Kosovska Mitrovica during the previous visit is especially unfounded, because there is no way for anyone to forbid official Belgrade to help its people in the southern province", it is stated from the Office for Kosovo and Metohija.



They add that the previous two visits were also devoted to marking important dates - the anniversary of the crime in Staro Gracko and the religious celebration in Prilužje.



"No one can take away that right from us," the Office for Kosovo and Metohija said in a statement.