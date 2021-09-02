Politics Elections on April 3 Regular elections for the President of the Republic and for councilors in Belgrade City Assembly, and extraordinary elections for MPs will be held on April 3rd. Source: B92 Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 16:02 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/vladek

As confirmed for the B92.net portal, this decision is contained in the draft agreement between the government and the opposition in the inter-party dialogue on election conditions, which is being conducted without the presence of foreigners.



A meeting between the party's representatives is currently underway, and opposition representatives should give their opinion on the text of the agreement.