Politics Veterans of the so-called KLA came up with a secret list In 2020, an anonymous person submitted packages with confidential files of the Hague Prosecutor's Office to former KLA War Veterans' Association on 3 occasions. Source: RTS Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 13:29 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA PHOTO EPA/FEHIM DEMIR/FD-cl

Due to their publication, officials of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans' Association Hysni Gucati and Nasim Haradinaj were arrested and accused of undermining the work of the court.



The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in The Hague revealed that the first package of files contains confidential requests for assistance in criminal investigations sent by the Special Investigation Working Group to the Serbian authorities, a document from the Serbian authorities, answers, most of which are confidential and include the names of witnesses.



Furthermore, it is stated that the same package contained detailed information on serious crimes, reports the press in Pristina.



In the second package, there are pages identical to the first, with six pages with the names of witnesses, classified as confidential, RTS reports. 931 pages contain copies of trials and related documents held in Kosovo and by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in connection with war crimes cases.



The third package includes the names of witnesses, statements, documents and confidential information received by the Specialized Chamber from international organizations.



The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in The Hague assessed that the evidence published during 19 days on conferences and television programs and on social networks, damaged the trial.