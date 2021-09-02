Politics U.S. General: "Do everything you can for Serbia to join NATO" Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael D. Barbero said that the United States and NATO should do everything possible for Serbia to join the Alliance. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 10:05 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

"I believe that the United States and NATO should do everything possible to facilitate Serbia's entry into NATO. There are many common interests between NATO and Serbia, so the United States and NATO should continue this dialogue with Serbia. Let's hope that this process will continue which will normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo", Barbero said in an interview with Kosovo Online.



He also commented on the withdrawal of the U.S. army from Afghanistan.



"President's decision (Joe Biden) to end the U.S. mission in Afghanistan by September 1, and the disastrous way in which we left Afghanistan is appalling. First, the recommendation was to keep 2.500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan to support Afghan forces. Had this plan been followed, these 2.500 troops would have continued to support Afghan forces and prevent the Taliban from occupying the country. These mistakes were further exacerbated by a poorly executed withdrawal. The results were disastrous: we lost 13 brave soldiers, sailors and marines; we abandoned several hundred Americans and abandoned our Afghan allies to a terrible fate. All this could have been avoided", said this retired lieutenant colonel general.