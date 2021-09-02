Politics Lajčák met with Vucic and Kurti PHOTO EU Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina Negotiations Miroslav Lajčák had separate meetings with President Aleksandar Vucic and Albin Kurti. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 08:35 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Lajčák announced on Twitter that he met with Vučić and Kurti on the sidelines of the Bled Strategic Forum.

Lajčák stated that he talked with Vucic and Kurti about the next steps related to the dialogue, which should lead to the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina.



"In the margins of Bled Strategic Forum #BSF2021, I held two important & substantial separate meetings with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and with the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, to discuss the next steps in the coming weeks in the Dialogue on normalization of their relations", Lajčák wrote.