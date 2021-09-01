Politics Vučić: "If the Albanians decide to launch an offensive, we won't hesitate" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the media from Slovenia, where he met today with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 17:05 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnstsrbijeav

European perspective of Serbia, our tasks, but also about the situation in Southeast Europe was being discussed.



"We have fulfilled the promise that we will raise the level of compliance with the foreign policy decisions of the European Union, from 46.28 we have raised it to over 62 percent," Vucic said.



"There is not enough desire for enlargement until the EU takes care of its own problems. Elections are awaited in Germany, France, it is complicated, and what I can say is that only China is being talked about off camera. It is clear what the preoccupation of Europeans and Americans is. However, we must get closer to everyone in the region and I am proud of the "Open Balkans" initiative - said Vucic.



He said about the Open Balkans that this initiative is in the interest of Serbia and that Serbia should stand up for it, without expecting support at any time. He said that Borut Pahor did not criticize the initiative, but that he was not thrilled either. Vučić, as he says, does not see anything strange in that. "It is important for us to understand that interests always rule, because their interest would be for Serbia to grow and develop," he said.



"The question is who would be happy about that. Of course, there are more dissatisfied than those who are happy. We are here to understand that. These are our interests and we ourselves need to understand that we can help ourselves," Vucic added.



Vučić warned that the false state of Kosovo will launch a campaign to join various international organizations. President of Serbia said that he had talked to Charles Michel. According to the President, Serbia is trying to protect and preserve its national interests, and the meeting focused on dialogue, the rule of law in Serbia and further efforts that Serbia should undertake on the road to the EU.



The President stated that he did not know the exact date of the meeting with Schmidt, but that it was very important for Serbia.

France supports "Open Balkans" initiative

Asked whether "Open Balkans" finds support, Vucic said that many countries support that idea.



"European institutions do not support this initiative at all. It\'s not just the United States, but France also supports that initiative," he said.



He said that he did not have much to say on the topic about the situation in Afghanistan.



When asked about the words of Viktor Orban and his position that Serbia needs the EU more than the other way around, Vučić thanked him and said that he understood the importance of Serbia and showed it respect.



"We need the EU and it is important, and in the meantime we have to live, survive and improve the economy. That is important to us, and at the same time we have to solve the Kosovo issue, and it is difficult to play tango with someone running around the hall. We can play hide and seek, but not tango", Vucic concluded.