Politics "We need Serbia. Otherwise - we will suffer" VIDEO / PHOTO The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, said at the Bled Forum that Serbia should be admitted to the European Union. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 12:43

"Serbia is a key country. Without EU accession, there is no reason to talk about security and identity. Europe needs Serbia more than Serbia needs the EU. Otherwise, security will be at risk," Orbán said at the panel, talking about the problem of migration.



Vučić pointed out that there are three things that could be important for everyone.



"First of all, no one talks about it, the EU is the best place in the world in terms of standards, human rights and freedoms, but nothing is said about growth. How are we going to improve that? I don't see a solution. Secondly, Angela Merkel is leaving politics and we will not have a strong chancellor, that is a fact. My question is (in case of crisis): Who will make the call to order something? Third: everyone is talking about the rule of law and when you mention the Western Balkans, you say that we belong to Europe. Honestly, we were enthusiasts about the integration process. There is not so much enthusiasm anymore. That is why we made mechanisms and created the Open Balkans. Some people don't like it, but we don't care," Vucic said, referring to Orbán's words.



President of Serbia referred to North Macedonia and stated that there were promises of European integration if they changed their name, but nothing happened. "We are not asking for help, I am just telling the truth," he said, adding that Serbia would do everything to preserve stability in the region.



"After Brexit, Europe should have expanded. Instead, it condemns everything that is happening in the EU and does not see the bigger picture. Lest you misunderstand us, we remain on the road to the EU, but we must work hard and improve the conditions for our people", Vucic said.



European Parliament President David Sassoli said Serbia's disappointment was "a big blow to the EU", noting that some Balkan countries have been waiting for decades for news on progress in European integration.



"Why can't we give specific time when they will be admitted? They ask us to join our family. It's a paradox."

I believe in a united Europe

President of Serbia said at the panel that he believes in a united Europe.



"I believe in a united Europe and that only united Europe can respond to the crisis. I believe that we should all become part of that Europe, and we know what we have to change. As for Serbs and Croats, we do not agree on anything, but without cooperation, we cannot survive in the future. I believe not only in reconciliation, but also in a pragmatic approach to solving the problem," Vucic said.