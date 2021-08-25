Politics Vučić: "The law was brutally and grossly violated. I call on Europeans and EU" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic commented on the verdict against Serb Ivan Todosijevic, sentenced to two years in prison for his statement regarding Racak. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | 17:25 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

On that occasion, he addressed a video posted on the Instagram profile "buducnostsrbijeav.



"A Serb from Kosovo and Metohija, Ivan Todosijevic, was sentenced to two years in prison only because he told the truth. The truth about Racak, the truth about everything that happened to the Serbian people. He was convicted by Albanian judges, although according to the Brussels agreement he had to be tried by two Serbs and one Albanian judge. The right was brutally and grossly violated. The right to free opinion, the right to a fair trial, which we signed together with the Albanians and the European Union in Brussels," Vucic said.



"I call on Europeans and the EU to invite Albanians to Pristina and tell them that they must abide by what they have signed and accepted. I call on Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija to be united with Ivan Todosijevic, just as we in central Serbia will be with him, his family and the entire Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija. Long live our people in Kosovo and Metohija, long live Serbia", he added.



The Court of Appeals of Kosovo confirmed the verdict of the Special Department of the Basic Court in Pristina, according to which the member of the Kosovo Assembly from the Serbian List, Ivan Todosijevic, was sentenced to two years in prison for statements he made about Albanians and events in Racak.



The reason for the indictment was Todosijevic's statement on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the bombing of FR Yugoslavia, when he stated at the commemoration of the day of the bombing in Zvecan:



"The reason for the aggression on our country was the so-called humanitarian catastrophe in Kosovo and Metohija, the fictional Racak, and it was those Shqiptar terrorists who invented it all who committed the greatest crimes in Kosovo and Metohija, for which no one has been held accountable to this day. They committed crimes before the NATO aggression, killed good Serbian hosts at their workplace. They continued their bloody feast during the aggression, and after that with the arrival of the so-called peace mission in Kosovo and Metohija".