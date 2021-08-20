Politics Twitter support: "World leaders have had enough. @avucic" Richard Grenell, former envoy of former US President Donald Trump for Belgrade - Pristina dialogue, supported the position of Serbian President on Twitter. Source: B92, Novosti Friday, August 20, 2021 | 09:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Andrej Cukic

"Hypocrisy on full display - and world leaders have had enough. Twitter is losing influence", Richard Grenell wrote and tagged the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



On Thursday, on the occasion of Twitter's decision to mark certain Serbian media as “state-affiliated media”, Vučić said that he could not wait for his account to be closed and for him to be another Trump in the world...



Twitter defines state-affiliated media as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution. Accounts belonging to state-affiliated media entities, their editors-in-chief, and/or their senior staff may be labeled.”



Serbia is included on a list of countries that have Twitter accounts that have received this label.

“I can’t wait for them (Twitter) to close my account so I become another Trump in the world,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said Tuesday. That would show how good it is for Taliban spokesmen to have free access to that libertarian network, which some would call an obedient network. I will not be obedient to such", Vucic said.