Politics Vučić regarding new corona measures Answering the question as to which measures will be introduced in Serbia due to the growing number of newly infected, Vučić says that he does not know yet. Source: B92 Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 13:57

"I don't know, I'm not an epidemiologist, nor do I deal with it. I'm not sure how many people are ready for the new set of epidemiological measures. Our request is for people to get vaccinated and that is what we can pray for," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.



He also said that he would receive the third dose of the vaccine, when the planned period of six months passes, sometime in October.



"And I can't wait. As you can see, I'm still alive. The vaccine didn't hurt anyone, and many who didn't receive it are threatened, so I'm kindly asking people to understand why it's important to get vaccinated," the president pointed out.