Politics Vučić and Fabrizi: "You have done a lot for Serbia" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the Head of the Delegation of the European Union, Sem Fabrizi. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 12:44

Namely, the President of Serbia prepared a farewell lunch for the European statesman Sem Fabrizi.



"Thank you for the cooperation so far, for all kinds of support and help on Serbia's European path. You have done a lot for Serbia, I understand that in some situations we did not share the same opinion, but I especially appreciate the respect you showed for our country. I wish you luck in your future work!", it is stated in the text under the photo published on the official Instagram profile of "buducnostsrbijeav".