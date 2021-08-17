Politics A message to the people of Serbia: there'll be no new operations like Storm or Flash Addressing the citizens of Bajina Basta, Vucic stated that the message to the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija is that Serbia won’t leave its people in the lurch. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 13:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ nr

"Serbia today is a different country; it sticks to itself and its people. Our people have suffered too much and we have lost too many lives to allow that to happen in the future", Vucic said.



"Serbia wants peace with everyone and we want to build the future together, but Serbia would not allow what happened in the 1990s, or during the Second World War to happen again", Vucic added.



There were citizens from several places in the Republika Srpska among the citizens of Bajina Basta.



"It is not an easy time ahead of us, the pressures around Kosovo and Republika Srpska will increase, but my message to our people is that Serbia will always be with them and help them economically, but also in every other way", Aleksandar Vucic said.



"We cannot and will not leave our people in the lurch, that is the message to the citizens of Kosovo and Metohija and to everyone," Vucic concluded.