Politics Vučić: "Vulin and I will file criminal charges against ourselves" Serbia's President, Aleksandar Vučić, being hosted on RTS daily news, spoke about the regional initiative "Open Balkans" and the pressures on Bosnia-Herzegovina Source: B92 Sunday, August 1, 2021 | 21:30

Vučić said that the "Open Balkans" initiative and the decision to abolish the borders in 2023 are historic.



"I think it is a historic decision, and we will see if we will be ready to implement it. We have to try to harmonize regulations. To enable people not to see borders, it requires a lot of work, and those are huge benefits for companies.



"It is an extraordinary idea of peace, stability, an idea that we brought ourselves, which was not imposed on us from the outside. That means that we will not only listen, but make decisions independently," Vucic said about the "Open Balkans" initiative.



Vučić explained that this is an indicator that there is a regional idea of peace and cooperation.



He pointed out that our companies have huge benefits from that. He stated, as an example, that there are 5.300 companies from Serbia that work only in North Macedonia, and the number of those interested is much higher.



Vučić said that the doors of the "Open Balkans" are open to everyone, but he added "we are not chasing anyone".



"Whoever wants to join is welcome. How will someone in Sarajevo or Podgorica in a year and a half, when we abolish the borders between us, explain to their citizens, that they will wait with a truck of watermelons for many hours, and those watermelons are no longer watermelons after so much waiting", he said.



Vučić emphasized that it was their decision, and that those who wanted it were welcome, and those who did not want it, it's also fine.



"We are doing the best we can for our people and our countries," he underlined.

On the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina: "Serbia is doing everything to preserve peace"

"Serbia will do everything it can to preserve peace and stability. I hope that someday we will be able to establish a fraternal relationship with Bosniaks, but for that you must have an idea from both sides. It is not good to have proposals from the outside, not in the Balkans. We will soon have the "Storm" marking, so the entire RS leadership will be in Belgrade and we will talk. We want peace and respect for the Dayton Agreement, and Serbia will always be with RS", Vucic said.

"In the Belivuk case, the FBI did nothing"

He pointed out that there was no involvement of the American FBI in the Belivuk case and that the service did not submit any information regarding this case.



Everything was done by our authorities, the police and the BIA, Vučić said in the RTS daily and congratulated them on their courage to conduct such a serious investigation.



He congratulated both the prosecution and all prosecutors in Serbia who worked on writing the 322-page indictment with all the evidence, which, as he said, was extremely hard work.



"Everything we did with the exception of support and joint work on certain exhibits with European services was done by our authorities. The FBI did nothing," Vucic underlined.



The FBI informed us about the ANUM application that they produced and that the criminals thought was safe, but in fact it was under the control of the CIA. They informed us about it, but when it was all over, he noted.



"I also understood Mr. Stefanovic that he did not mean the Belivuk case, but that he spoke about the Sky application, and for the Sky application we had only subsequent support from European services," said Vucic, specifying that we received support from the American services for the ANUM application. He added that he assumes that Stefanović may have been wrong because, as he said, our media were also wrong.



Only our services worked on the Belivuk case, he pointed out and added that he wanted to thank all those heroes, police and members of the BIA, who managed to install tackle devices in the apartments and cars of members of the group, Belivuk and Miljković.

"Vulin and I are filing criminal charges against ourselves"

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced tonight that he and Aleksandar Vulin will file criminal charges against themselves in order to respond to all the lies of members of the mafia clan, but, as he said, of tycoon politicians, as well.



Vučić told RTS that he was ashamed that he responded to the lies of people who say that they did not kill anyone, and who said that Korać (Filip) was behind everything, and that others were behind him and Vulin. "We have made a decision.



Tomorrow, as in the case of Jovanjica, we will file criminal charges against us. We will find one of our colleagues to do that, in order to present everything that those people said, but also the tycoon politicians," he explained. Vučić emphasized that he and Vulin are ready to answer all questions.



"I am ready to humiliate myself in such a way that I go to the polygraph. I hope that then some others will be able to go to the lie detector to answer questions about their lies and robbing the people," he said.



Vučić said that it would be seen whether he was in an apartment in Zvezdara, as it is claimed, or whether he had any contact with those persons.



"Then all lies will be dispelled, because the people know who stood by the mafia's neck, who is the one who opposes the mafia, and who is the target, and who is mentioned, as well as who is the main culprit for the complete collapse of the mafia. It is the most important interest of the citizens, and that is that we do not have such murders and that there is no mafia", he said.



Vučić pointed out that seven months had passed, that is, that the eighth had started, and that there had not been a single attempt at a mafia murder. "Show me any other country where the same is the case. Many are telling us about organized crime, and in their countries they are killing journalists and anti-corruption fighters. It will not happen in Serbia," he underlined.



Vučić pointed out that the indictment is something that shows people that the mafia can never win, and that murderers cannot be free, as well as that the crime will not go unpunished.