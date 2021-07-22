Politics If they make a decision on recognizing Kosovo, we will lunch a derecognition campaign Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic commented on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's intention to lobby for the recognition of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 22, 2021 | 14:22 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

"The agreement is in effect until September. If anyone makes a decision on recognizing Kosovo's independence prior to this, we will immediately start a derecognition campaign", he said.



Vučić added that he respects Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that we want the best relations with Turkey, but that we have our own country, our own interests, and that we will act in accordance with those interests.



As a reminder, Erdogan said a few days ago during a visit to the Turkish part of Cyprus that Turkey was lobbying to increase the number of countries recognizing Kosovo's independence.