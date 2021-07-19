Politics Vučić from Brussels: "I don't know what we are going to do" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public after the meetings he had in Brussels as part of the dialogue with Priština. Source: B92 Monday, July 19, 2021 | 17:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG / STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC / bg

"I thought it was impossible to have a worse meeting than the previous one, but today I was convinced that it was possible. We received EU proposals that were harmonized with our main negotiators. Serbia also fully agreed with what the EU proposed," Vucic said initially and added:



"There were three points. To intensify joint efforts in identifying missing persons, to refrain from further situations that could increase tensions on the ground, and for negotiators to meet regularly."



He states that Serbia fully accepted without any objections, even some wishes of the Albanians, while the Albanians did not want to accept it.



"It is especially interesting that they did not want to sign the second proposal. They conditioned it with new criteria all the time. Their presentation was that Serbia was guilty of three genocides in Kosovo. Then Kurti explained to us that Albanian names draw names from toponyms in Serbia, can you believe what that man has been talking about after 150 years...", he emphasizes.



He says that Serbia is ready to talk about everything, but it is obvious that someone does not want to. "Everything comes down to the same thing - someone will force Serbia to recognize Kosovo," he points out.



He states that he cannot agree on the sentence that both sides will refrain from provocations, as well as that they do not want to talk about the future, but about the past.



"People in the EU don't believe what they're listening to. The man went back to the 19th century. As you can see, I'm worried, I don't know what we're going to do."



Asked if he expects a reaction from the international community, he answers:



"It's very difficult when you talk to irrational people. It's very difficult." He says that they do not understand that there were crimes on both sides, while Serbia understands that. Vučić allegedly insisted on discussing the Community of Serbian Municipalities, but there was no answer.



The President also mentioned that they asked the Albanian side why they did not show the KLA archives. "They say, 'Well, we don't have archives.' Then we extract evidence, their main ideologue referring to KLA sources, they still convince us that they don't have their own archives."



The president said that the Albanian side's strategy is to make these negotiations meaningless and eventually cancel them. "As much as we try to find a solution, it's not worth doing," he says.

Kurti only wanted to discuss alleged genocides

"I don't think people can understand, you talk to people who don't want to hear about the endangerment of any Serb, about the Community of Serbian Municipalities. They want to teach us lessons about the past all the time," says Vucic.



He says that Kurti speaks only about the fact that he was in a Serbian prison, as well as about the alleged genocides. Asked if anyone in Serbia would like Kurti's statement about the genocide, he answered: "Does it matter? You didn't notice, and now I'll tell you. We were silent. It's very difficult to be a Serb in the theater of absurdity. Don't doubt that we fought fiercely and I answered everything. I think I know history better than him, so it was easier for me to speak".



It is very important to understand the whole situation and for people to know what the official policy of Serbia is.



"I appreciate Vulin a lot, but our policy is that our borders are unchangeable," he says.

About photos...

"I will talk about that in the coming days," the president says about the photos of the alleged crimes of the Veljko Belivuk clan, which were shown on TV Pink last night.



"The essence is that you have a huge political movement in Serbia, partly from SNS, which relies and talk about the need for a change of government, and who must keep positions in order for them to remain in the country", Vučić says.