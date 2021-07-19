Politics High tensions in Brussels: Kurti accused Serbia, Vučić answered fiercely Albin Kurti accused Serbia in Brussels of committing three genocides against Albanians, B92.net has learned. President of Serbia had a fierce answer. Source: B92 Monday, July 19, 2021 | 16:15 Tweet Share Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

Kurti claims that the first genocide took place in 1878, and the last one in 1999. President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, responded fiercely.



By the way, the atmosphere at the negotiations is very tense, and the new round of dialogue continued even after the provocations, it is expected to end by 5 p.m.