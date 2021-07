Politics Vučić arrived in Brussels, meeting with Lajčák immediately PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today in Brussels with the EU Special Representative for the Dialogue between Belgrade and Priština, Miroslav Lajčák. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 19, 2021 | 12:41 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

After this meeting, from 2.30 p.m., Vučić will meet with the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, within the new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



Trilateral talks between Vučić, Albin Kurti and the EU mediator are expected at 3 p.m.