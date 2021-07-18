Politics Vučić: "SNS is open for all honest and hard-working people" VIDEO Serbian Progressive Party embraces all honest and hard-working people, President of Serbia and the SNS, Aleksandar Vučić, said tonight on his Instagram account. Source: Tanjug Sunday, July 18, 2021 | 21:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

"All honest and hard-working people can find place for themselves in the Serbian Progressive Party, to fight even harder for the people of Serbia," Vucic said, along with a video of a meeting of the extended composition of the SNS Executive Board with members of the Belgrade City Board.



The video notes that the SNS will remain a party that welcomes people into its ranks with open arms.



"Together even stronger for the people of Serbia," the video reads.