Politics Vučić: We're in for the third dose of vaccine; we will have to do something President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that Serbia has 1.300.000 free doses of vaccines and emphasized that their deadline does not expire. Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 13:04

During the opening of the Health Center in Borča, he said that we would probably have to go with the third dose, which is why he asked epidemiologists and doctors to make a clear decision on that.



"We don't need another lockdown."



"We can immediately vaccinate as much as our capacities allow, 100.000 people in one day," said the President of Serbia and called on all those who were not vaccinated to do so.



"That does not mean that we, who have been vaccinated, will not be infected, but if we become infected again, our chances of survival are over 90 percent," Vučić pointed out.

He had a message for the anti-vaxxers: "Please, for God's sake, stop such irresponsible behavior. We will soon have the fifth vaccine, we bought Moderna, it will arrive in October. We will soon come out with the vaccine produced in our country", said Vucic.



"Our numbers of infected are growing," he warned, adding that they are growing everywhere, not just in Serbia. "I don't know what we will do. I have heard many proposals to charge for treatment for those who are not vaccinated and got infected with the coronavirus, and I cannot accept that. But we will have to do something to suppress that kind of irresponsibility," he concluded.



Asked whether he would still support partial mandatory vaccination, which would be mandatory for certain sectors, such as health workers, he said that he still could not support any discriminatory measures, but added that this did not mean that there would not be any.



"We follow the decisions of Sebastian Kurz and Emmanuel Macron, but also Germany, but the question is how to circumvent the violation of the Constitution," says Vucic, adding that the decision must be such as to increase the security of citizens without violating the rights of those who are undisciplined and irresponsible.