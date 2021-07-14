Politics Mandatory vaccination in Serbia? Vucic responded President Aleksandar Vučić answered the question whether Serbia will follow the example of some European countries in introducing mandatory vaccination. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 14, 2021 | 11:59 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bg

President Vucic reminded that Germany also considered doing that, but gave it up due to human rights violations. "We have a Constitution that says that all citizens are equal," he replied.



"How can I tell one citizen that he can enter the shopping center because he has been vaccinated, in the same time preventing another from entering because he is not? And you know that I am a great supporter of vaccination. But I must defend the Constitution," President of Serbia said.



The vaccination process in Serbia has slowed down compared to the previous period, but according to the president, it has improved somewhat in recent days and we now have about 5.000 newly vaccinated people a day, which is still not enough.



"I don't know what we need to do, to introduce lotteries, to pay for people to get vaccinated. The number of newly infected is growing every week. That is not worrying for now, and it won't be in two weeks, but it will be in a month", Vučić said.



"We can appeal, take concrete steps and epidemiologists ask for it, they want us to take concrete steps, but we cannot violate the Constitution. If you ask me if I would do it personally - yes, I would do it tomorrow. But I cannot violate the Constitution", he added.



According to Vučić, "the irresponsibility of the unvaccinated is terrible. Not to mention how many state officials remained unvaccinated. Today I asked a minister to get vaccinated. The justification that someone had been infected with coronavirus and got well is not enough, people have been infected three times and still have been vaccinated," said the President of Serbia, referring to anti-vaccine theories as stupid and incomprehensible.