Politics Milena Ivanović: "I have been asking that question for days and there's no answer" Milena Ivanovic, the widow of the murdered Oliver Ivanovic, told TV Prva that everyone from the investigation should be questioned as his murder is significant.

She said that she thinks that it was logical for her to be included in the procedure before the Kosovo court for the murder of the leader of the Civic Initiative "Serbia, Democracy, Justice", but that she has not received such an invitation until today.



"I have been asking that question for days and I got no answer from the prosecution," she said, adding that she would still be involved in the process through a lawyer she hired in Kosovo and Metohija and in Belgrade.



"I want to be present in any way," said Milena Ivanovic.



When asked if she has a clue that leads to the murderers of Oliver Ivanović, she says that she has publicly said that she is conducting her own investigation, but that she cannot say that yet.



"Everyone who was connected to him addressed me and based on what they told me, you can put together a picture. I believe that this is such a significant murder and that every name mentioned in the investigation should be questioned," she concluded.