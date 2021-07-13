Politics Vučić: We will inform Turkey, but I want people to know President of Serbia commented on the announcements from Pristina that they will form their army that will guard the borders of the so-called Kosovo. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 12:39 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC / bs

Aleksandar Vučić stated today that it is known that Priština works contrary to Resolution 1244, i.e. international law, and that is why Serbia opposes it.



"We will not hesitate telling our partners from Turkey about everything they procured to Kosovo Security Forces (KSF). But I want people to know this, and in the south of Serbia, there's a saying: 'it's a thin brandy,'" Serbian president told TV Pink.



He then thanked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, with whom he spoke and who, as Vučić points out, had respect for Serbia and a clear position on that issue.



"The army of Kosovo and Serbian army, and we don't need to compare ourselves, because we want to keep the peace, does not fall in the same category. This is not the time of the 1990s, things are now completely different," Vucic pointed out, adding that he believes that the so-called Kosovo will not need an army. "It is important for us to establish good relations with KFOR," he concluded.



It should be reminded that the former commander of the Kosovo Security Forces, Lieutenant General Kadri Kastrati, stated that the so-called Kosovo has its own army capable of defending borders.



In a statement for Kosovo online, Kastrati points out that the procurement of armored vehicles from Turkey for the needs of the KSF represents a comprehensive military modernization and transformation of the Kosovo Army.

Dialogue resumption

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, also stated that he believes that the dialogue with Priština will be continued at the highest level in Brussels during the second half of July.



He also said that it would be an opportunity to ask for protection for Dragica Gasic, the only Serb returnee to Djakovica, who is exposed to various forms of pressure and threats. "This case is not the only one, but it is a paradigm because it bothers them as a symbol of the return of Serbs to their homes. We have not had de facto power since 1999 on the territory of Kosovo, including the period since they declared independence in 2008, but we are fighting, paying salaries and pensions", said Vučić after visiting the municipality of Kladovo.



Today, during his visit to Kladovo, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the works on the reconstruction of the section of the state road from Golo Brdo to Kladovo in the length of 34 kilometers, which is being performed by Strabag.