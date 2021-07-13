Politics Vučić on the way to Kladovo: "Serbia is beautiful, and the Danube is its pearl" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will visit Kladovo today. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 09:37 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

He posted a photo of himself traveling to that place on his Instagram account.



"On the way to Kladovo. Serbia is beautiful, and the Danube is its pearl. New investments are coming to the east of our country. Serbia is winning!", reads the description of the photo.



It is planned that the president will first visit the reconstructed section Golo Brdo-HPP Djerdap, and then the reconstructed machine rooms in the Hydroelectric Power Plant Djerdap.



Vučić also plans to visit the Command Tower for the management of the ship's lock at the Djerdap hydroelectric power plant 1.



In the announcement of this visit, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia states that after the visit to the Command Tower, video addresses of Inés Ayala Sender, European coordinator for the Rhine-Danube Core Network Corridor and Dirk Beckers, director of the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency, as well as addresses of President Vučić and Sem Fabrizio, EU Ambassador in Belgrade are envisaged.



After that, a tour of the reconstructed road B35, the section from HPP Djerdap1 to Kladovo, was announced.