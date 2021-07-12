Politics Vučić will be declared an honorary citizen of Zvečan Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be declared an honorary citizen of Zvečan, due to his commitment and numerous investments in the Province. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 12, 2021 | 12:51 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ MARTIN DIVISEK

As Tanjug has learned, it will be announced at the ceremony on the occasion of the Day of the Municipality of Zvečan, and the director of the Office for KIM, Petar Petković, will receive the plaque and the key to the city of Zvečan on behalf of President Vučić.



Before Vučić, this recognition was awarded to tennis player Novak Djoković, former director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, and now Serbian ambassador to the USA Marko Djurić, Russian President Vladimir Putin.