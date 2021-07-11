Politics "It's impossible to talk to Kurti" Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, hosted on TV Prva today, assessed that the dialogue between Belgrade and Priština has never been more difficult. Source: Tanjug Sunday, July 11, 2021 | 11:11 Tweet Share EPA/Oliver Hoslet

She pointed out that it was impossible to talk to the Prime Minister of the Interim Institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti.



Brnabic explained that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina is extremely difficult because people who are negotiating are not pragmatic and are not interested in regional projects, but only send messages that Serbia should kneel and that it is a matter of days when Serbia will recognize Kosovo's independence.



"They don't want to talk about anything else. It is an extremely difficult situation, but we have to stay in dialogue," Brnabic told TV Prva.



The last meeting within the Berlin Process, initiated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2014, was held last week, and Brnabic says that instead of the meeting being the culmination of what has been agreed and done so far, Pristina officials blocked everything, leaving this summit without any agreement.



She reminds that during the Berlin process, a lot of things were agreed, namely projects that do not concern politics, but what can be done in parallel to make life better for the citizens.



"We were able to celebrate this year as a year of cooperation in the region," says Brnabić, reminding that regional roaming was agreed within the Berlin Process, as well as many infrastructure projects.



"There are things that need to be celebrated, but you have Pristina officials who blocked all the agreements we worked on for more than a year at the summit," she said.



In that sense, she states that the international community had the opportunity to be convinced on several occasions that it was impossible to talk to Albin Kurti, but also to Vjosa Osmani. As she says, at the summit in Tirana, Edi Rama was convinced of how impossible it is to talk to Kurti, and Sebastian Kurz had the opportunity to do so at the summit in Vienna, while during the continuation of the dialogue in Brussels, Josep Borrell and Miroslav Lajcak could see that as well.



"I am not overly optimistic because Kosovo is their child and it is difficult for them to turn their heads, but they understand how difficult it is and how constructive Belgrade is," the prime minister said.



She states that it is obvious how little room there is left for communication and dialogue, adding that it is not good.



"It scares me, but the clearer it is to international factors, the safer Serbs are," said the Prime Minister, adding that President Aleksandar Vučić informed those who should know - NATO, KFOR, the international community, the Americans about the three red lines that Serbia will not allow them to cross.



When asked if she thinks that official Pristina has decided to resolve the Kosovo issue quickly, without an agreement, that is, as it suits them, given the attacks on Dragica Gasic, who returned to Djakovica to live there, but also the 13-year-old Serbian boy who was attacked, Brnabic says that she does not know what they have decided, but that it is obvious that the political representatives in Pristina are ideological fanatics who do not want to talk.



However, she hopes, as she says, for the sake of regional cooperation, that it is a matter of time before the Albanians in Kosovo and Metohija will raise their voice demanding to stop with such a policy, because they will not be able to make any progress due to Pristina's blocking everything.