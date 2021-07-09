Politics Vučić met with EP mediators in the inter-party dialogue PHOTO Today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet with the mediators of the European Parliament in the inter-party dialogue. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 9, 2021 | 09:50 Tweet Share INSTAGRAM BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV/bs

The meeting is scheduled for 8:00 AM in Villa Mir, Office for Media relations of the President of the Republic of Serbia announced, and Vučić will talk to Tanja Fajon, Vladimir Bilčik and Knut Fleckenstein.



By the way, the second phase of the inter-party dialogue under the auspices of the Serbian Parliament and with the mediation of MEPs, will be held today and tomorrow in the Palace of Serbia, and the main topic will be the media.



According to the proposed program that the parties received, and which Tanjug had an insight into, the dialogue will start today at 10.30 and will last until 18.30, and the need to ensure impartial representation of political actors in the media will be discussed.



In particular, there will be talks about public services. Talks on the media will continue on the second day, Saturday, July 10, at nine o'clock. A press conference is planned for that day at 12.30, at which representatives of the Assembly of Serbia and the European Parliament should address the public.



EP mediators in the inter-party dialogue in Serbia, Vladimir Bilčik, Tanja Fajon, Eduard Kukan and Knut Fleckenstein, have so far, due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, held 15 online consultations with political parties and other stakeholders in dialogue, in order to improve electoral conditions before the upcoming elections, which should be held in Serbia in the spring of 2022.



A meeting of the working group for inter-party dialogue without the presence of foreigners will be held today, at which the issue of legislation regarding lists of national minorities will be discussed, and editors of national television and print media should also be addressed.