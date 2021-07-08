Politics "If it weren't for Orban's advice..." VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic commented on coronavirus situation after meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Source: B92 Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 12:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/bs

"We have many vaccines, but we do not have enough vaccinated people, a number of people do not want to be vaccinated. I find it hard to understand that," Vucic said in an address to the media after the meeting with the Hungarian statesman.



The President of Serbia referred to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and recalled Orbán's advice.



"We didn't have million things we needed, and Viktor Orbán told me to turn to China for help, but that we need to hurry," Vucic said, adding that Orbán had told him that only there could we provide for the necessary equipment, such as respirators.



"We remember very well who helped us. If it weren't for Viktor's advice... We started working quickly", added Vučić and thanked Hungary for its help during the pandemic. He pointed out that he is afraid of the end of the summer because of the situation with the coronavirus.



"I am afraid for the economy," the president explained, adding that he feared the lockdown statewide and the disruption of the economic situation.



Vučić pointed out that Serbia and Hungary are harmonizing the situation regarding the coronavirus, as well as when it comes to the issue of migrants.



Orbán stated that the two statesmen talked during the meeting about harmonizing the strategy in the fight against coronavirus.



"We have agreed on mutual recognition of vaccination. All border crossings between Serbia and Hungary are open. We have agreed that these contacts that we have maintained will not fade away," Orbán concluded.