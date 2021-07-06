Politics Vučić on the summit marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China President of Serbia and the SNS leader, Aleksandar Vučić, is participating in an online summit marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | 15:58 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

The highest officials of the party, together with Vučić, are participating in the summit program, which will be broadcast live by the Chinese national television CGTN.

Medvedev: I am proud that our cooperation did not stop even during the pandemic

"I thank the organizers for the opportunity to speak. The Communist Party has transformed into a strong political formation... Our cooperation continues with the goal of mutual development. For many years we have had the opportunity to implement numerous joint projects. I am very proud of cooperation that hasn't stopped despite the coronavirus epidemic", said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

"Hundreds of parties around the world have sent numerous congratulations to the Communist Party of China in the last few days, for which I thank them from the bottom of my heart," Xi Jinping said.



"Country cooperation and perseverance are the only way forward", Jinping said.



"All nations deserve the same rights in terms of development and progress," was one of the messages sent by the President of China from the summit.



Chinese President Xi Jinping began his introductory address at the summit on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

"Today, the world economy cannot be imagined without China and I think that having close relations with China is a great thing. After all, even in this COVID crisis, China has shown that it is a sincere friend and helped us. Once again, I congratulate them on the centenary of the Communist party and I hope for even better cooperation and I hope that our people will feel it in everyday life as well", said Šapić as one of the participants in the summit.