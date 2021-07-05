Politics "If the so-called Kosovo wants to sue Serbia in court, that is their right. But..." US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Eurasia Matthew Palmer referred to Albin Kurti's announcement of Kosovo filing a lawsuit against Serbia for genocide. Source: Kosovo online Monday, July 5, 2021 | 11:31 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Palmer pointed out that it does not contribute to the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, as Reporters report.



Palmer stressed that both sides should focus on the future, not the past.



"I think that such an approach will not contribute to solving the problems between Serbia and Kosovo. We want the parties to focus more on the future, not on the past, not only on the issue of Serbia and Kosovo, but on the entire region. It is important to find common ground with Serbia on the future of Kosovo, to achieve normal relations and find a way to progress. If Kosovo wants to go to court, that is its sovereign right, but we want them to commit to dialogue and achieve normal relations with Serbia," Palmer told RTV21.



He stressed that Kosovo should have arguments before filing a genocide lawsuit against Serbia.



"They must have arguments before filing a lawsuit. It is complicated. We want Kosovo and Serbia to move forward through dialogue with the help of the EU and create opportunities for establishing normal relations," Palmer concluded.